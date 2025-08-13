Plans submitted to reopen Grade II-listed pub in village near Banbury

A draft set of plans to reopen a Grade II-listed pub in a village near Banbury has been submitted.

Initial plans have been drafted that could see the White Horse pub in Wroxton reopen after seven years.

Since closing in 2018, the Grade II-listed building has fallen into disrepair.

The pub, located on Stratford Road, dates back to the 1750s and was originally built as a turnpike to relieve village traffic.

A petition was launched by the North Oxfordshire Conservatives in March, which called on Cherwell District Council to preserve the historic pub.

This fell through; however, it looks like life may be brought back to the pub in the form of the new plans.

The new plans would see most of the building reopened as a pub, with a section being converted into a café/shop.

Four holiday rental units would also be created on the site from the loss of the old dining room, and two houses would be constructed from car parking space and barns/workshops that are connected to the pub.

The new plans would see four holiday rental units and two new build houses created on the site as well as the retention of a public house.

Writing to the council on behalf of the new owner, development consultancy firm Collins and Coward said: “The driver behind the envisaged scheme, which we now explore, is to find a way to reopen the public house and cross-subsidise this with a residential scheme comprising both new build properties and conversion of a proportion of the existing structure.

“There is a strong imperative to keep the public house open, but clearly no one is going to invest a significant amount of money if the financial case is not robust: the funding will simply not be available.

“The residential development provides the ability and comfort to take this venture forward.”