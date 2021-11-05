A CGI of MEPC's planned phase four of development at Silverstone Park

A planning application for four large industrial units as well as a cafe, gym and nursery at a Northamptonshire business park has been submitted to the council.

Investment business, MEPC, has handed West Northamptonshire Council its reserved matters application for the six-acre, fourth phase of the Silverstone Park development, next to the racing circuit.

Park commercial director Roz Bird said: "This new scheme of hybrid industrial units is in a prominent location at one of the key entrances to Silverstone Park.

“Based on market feedback, these units will provide a smart front entrance leading to flexible space for offices, training rooms and display, as well as loading doors providing access to double-height accommodation for workshop and storage.

“Units in this scheme will range in size from 7,500-square-feet to 24,600-sq-ft.

“Also included in the plans are a café, gym and nursery, delivering extra value and convenience for businesses and employees at the park.”

MEPC is already building phase three of development at Silverstone Park, which will deliver 265,000-sq-ft of HQ-style industrial premises and is scheduled to be ready for occupation in 2022.

The first two phases were completed in December, which span from the site’s northern end, adjacent to the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, to the southern tip, opposite the Silverstone Circuit’s Wing complex.

Of the 13 properties constructed as part of phases one and two, all have now completed with the final property currently under offer.

David Beckett, partner at SRA Architects, which has designed the plan, said: “We are delighted to be working with Roz and the team on the design of these new, flexible hybrid units at this key gateway location.

“Briefed to create a range of highly adaptable, statement buildings, the aim is to reflect the quality and on-going success of the Silverstone Park brand.”