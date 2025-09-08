Plans for a 300-acre housing site on green fields outside Bicester are revealed

Housing developer Barratt Redrow has announced completion of the acquisition of 300 acres on green fields extending Bicester town.

Harrow Estates, the strategic land and planning arm of the UK’s largest house-builder Barratt Redrow, says it will ‘unlock’ up to 1,500 energy efficient homes on the site.

At least 30 per cent of the homes will be affordable, including 70 for extra care. There will be a primary school, ‘local centre’ and community facilities, the company says. Work on the Nature Conservation Area and initial site infrastructure are scheduled to begin in 2027 followed by the first phase of homes. Network Rail will carry out repairs to the adjacent railway embankment north of the site by early 2026.

Early phases include a 21-hectare nature conservation area with ponds, a community orchard and enhancements to Cutters Brook.

The new 300-acre housing development site outside Bicester is outlined in red

“The initial phase of the project will focus on establishing a 21 hectare (52-acre) Nature Conservation Area, designed to safeguard and enhance local biodiversity while creating links to existing offsite nature habitats,” says the consortium.

"This includes the relocation of Great Crested Newts into newly created habitats, the formation of new ponds, realignment of Cutters Brook and the planting of a community orchard.”

Harrow Estates says open spaces will be fully integrated with residential neighbourhoods, encouraging interaction with nature through connected wildlife corridors, footpaths and cycle routes.

A central destination play space supported by additional neighbourhood play areas, will be designed with natural elements, ensuring the green infrastructure enhances both biodiversity and community wellbeing, says Harrow.

Outline Planning Permission for the site was secured in May 2022, followed by the approval of a comprehensive Site-Wide Design Code in 2024.

"This Design Code sets out a clear and ambitious design vision: two phases will adopt the Heritage Arts & Crafts range delivered by Redrow, while the remaining phases will feature distinctive architectural styles from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. Together, these will create a varied and balanced community, catering to a wide range of buyers, from first-time homeowners to growing families and older residents,” says Harrow.

The development brings together all three of Barratt Redrow’s brands, Redrow Homes, David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes.