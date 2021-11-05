Plans approved for £10m industrial warehousing development in Brackley

Planning granted - Boundary43 in Brackley will comprise 14 units totalling 55,000 sq ft (CGI of development pictured)

Industrial developer Chancerygate has secured planning permission to build a 55,000 square foot grade A industrial and warehousing space at Boundary Road Industrial Estate in Brackley.

Called Boundary43, the development will include 14 grade A units ranging from 2,050 square feet to 19,125 square feet. The scheme has a projected gross development value of £10m.

Boundary43 will benefit from excellent access to Brackley town centre, the A43, as well as connections to the M1 and M40 motorways.

Chancerygate purchased the vacant two-and-a-half-acre site in February 2021, and construction on the development is set to commence in early 2022. Practical completion at Boundary43 is expected in late 2022.

George Dickens, development director at Chancerygate, said: “We’re very pleased to have secured planning consent to develop this vacant site in part of one of the town’s most prominent industrial estates.

“Boundary43 will see us provide the region with much-needed Grade A industrial and warehousing space and are already in discussions with a number of occupiers.”