What used to be Banbury Bowl on George Street has reopened under the new name of Disco Bowl Banbury.
Alongside the name change, the team behind the bowling alley has made several changes, including giving the alley a rebrand inside.
The reopened alley will now also contain a nine-hole mini golf course, karaoke rooms and arcade machines.
Discobowl is a family entertainment business based in Nottingham that runs bowling alleys in 12 locations across the UK.
CEO of Disco Bowl, Pete Terry, said: “Over the last few years Disco Bowl have invested over £1m in this family favourite.”
Alongside the new games and features, Disco Bowl will have new balls and pins, lighting and entertainment system on the lanes.
It also will host a DJ every weekend, serve pizzas and boast new lane seating and tables.
For more information, visit: https://www.banburybowl.co.uk/
