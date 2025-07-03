Oxfordshire's Sci-Net celebrates a year of success following groundbreaking IP-backed loan

One year after securing an innovative, market first IP-backed loan from NatWest, Sci-Net, an Oxfordshire-based provider of Enterprise Resource Planning, which has its head office near Duns Tew, is celebrating a year of significant growth and success.

The loan, which was the first of its kind, has enabled Sci-Net to expand its services and continue developing industry-specific software for retail and trade businesses, marking a year of remarkable progress.

Since receiving the investment in 2024, Sci-Net has achieved key milestones, including the expansion of its development team, the introduction of new features and solutions for the retail sector and the securing of a multi-year, multi-million-pound contract with Furniture Village. The loan has also helped the company strengthen its relationship with Microsoft, opening up further opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Duncan Fergusson, Founder and Managing Director of Sci-Net, reflected on the past year: “The support from NatWest has been pivotal in helping us expand and develop our offering. It has allowed us to bring even more value to our clients and grow our business right here in Oxfordshire. We’re proud of the impact we’ve had and the opportunities it’s created for the local community. As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering solutions that help businesses thrive and to continuing our growth and investment in the county.”

Sci-Net’s growth has not only strengthened its position in the industry but has also brought more opportunities to Oxfordshire and beyond, creating new jobs while supporting local talent and the wider Oxfordshire economy. The company is focused on continuing to build on this success with plans to expand further while introducing new integrations to better serve its customers and help businesses transition to cloud-based systems.

As Sci-Net looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to growing its business in the local community and continuing its journey of innovation and success. This continued growth also provides recruitment opportunities, especially amongst developers, with the business encouraging tech-savvy job hunters to explore prospective careers via its website: https://sci-net.co.uk/about/careers/

For more information on Sci-Net as a business, please visit www.sci-net.co.uk or contact us at [email protected].