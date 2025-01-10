Oxfordshire’s Sci-Net celebrates 33% growth in 2024 – as it sets sights on recruitment drive for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Oxfordshire-based provider of business technology and digital transformation solutions, is celebrating a record-breaking year of growth, having achieved a 30% increase in revenue in 2024.

This success, driven by strong demand for Sci-Net’s bespoke technology services, sets the stage for an exciting 2025. And with turnover projected to reach £11 million, Sci-Net has announced a significant recruitment drive to support its expanding operations – with plans on the horizon to grow its workforce by a third.

Founded and headquartered in Oxfordshire, Sci-Net specialises in helping businesses streamline operations, improve customer engagement and enhance decision-making through advanced technology. The company delivers enterprise resource planning (ERP) business management software and cloud infrastructure solutions, with expertise across multiple sectors including retail, furniture, flooring, fashion, wholesale and distribution.

Sci-Net made headlines in 2024 as the first business to secure an IP-backed loan from a bank – testament to the strength of its growth plans, with Natwest approving the market-first arrangement.

2024 also saw Sci-Net win the Companial Award for ‘Organisational Learning Excellence’, highlighting its dedication to continuous development both within its team and across the Microsoft Dynamics community. The recognition underlines the company’s dedication to nurturing talent and driving meaningful change in a competitive and ever-evolving industry.

With nearly 60 employees, Sci-Net’s team has expanded significantly over the past year, and the company is eager to build on this growth by recruiting new talent in 2025. This expansion will focus on roles across project management, software development, customer support, data analysis and sales, with an emphasis on creating career opportunities for skilled professionals in Oxfordshire.

Commenting on Sci-Net’s business growth and the employment opportunities for 2025, Duncan Fergusson, Managing Director of Sci-Net, said: "2024 has been an exceptional year for Sci-Net, and we’re grateful to our team and clients for making it possible. Our growth highlights the strong demand for digital transformation services, and we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s achievable in business technology. We’re proud to be based in Oxfordshire, and as we look to 2025, we’re committed to creating more local jobs and investing in our community."

By expanding its team, Sci-Net aims to further enhance the quality and scope of its services, ensuring it can continue to deliver best-in-class technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. As part of its recruitment efforts, Sci-Net is looking to attract passionate and skilled individuals who are committed to driving digital transformation and supporting businesses in reaching their full potential.

Looking ahead, Sci-Net is focused on expanding its offerings in emerging technology areas, such as AI-powered data analytics, advanced cloud solutions and industry-specific ERP enhancements. The company’s growth ambitions align with its mission to be a leader in transformational technology services, providing UK businesses with the tools and insights needed to succeed in an increasingly digital economy.

For more information, please visit www.sci-net.co.uk or email [email protected].