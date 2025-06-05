Oxfordshire PR agency shortlisted for international award following 18-year relationship with National Memorial Arboretum

An ongoing 18-year relationship with the National Memorial Arboretum has earned TALA, a Bloxham-based public relations agency, recognition in an international good cause awards.

TALA has been shortlisted for the ‘Long Term Commitment Award in the Purpose Awards EMEA 2025. The awards, organised by industry media outlets PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector, recognise campaigns that use creative ideas to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them.

The National Memorial Arboretum was TALA’s first client when founder and communications expert Andrew Baud set up the now internationally renowned agency in 2007.

As the UK’s year-round place to Remember, the National Memorial Arboretum’s 150-acre garden and woodland site in Staffordshire is home to over 420 memorials commemorating the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, Emergency Services and civilian organisations.

“This is not your typical agency-client relationship. TALA is an extension of my team, supporting our work by collaborating with other functions, and proving a source of valued strategic counsel to the Arboretum’s senior leadership. Together we have helped broaden the Arboretum’s audience, attracting visitors from across the UK, and solidifying our reputation as a place where people can gather to remember and forge new memories together,” says Maria Howes, Head of Marketing and Business Development at the National Memorial Arboretum.

“Since we first started working with the Arboretum 18 years ago, we’ve continuously delivered a comprehensive communications programme and become an integral and close-knit part of the site team, providing continuity between successive leaders,” explains Andrew.

Through integrated storytelling campaigns, managing media at national Remembrance events attended by royalty and prime ministers, and securing profile-raising activities on everything from Countryfile, to Gardeners’ Question Time and CBeebies, TALA’s efforts have contributed to a 405% increase in visitor numbers to the Arboretum.

As a strategic communications consultancy, TALA has many national and international clients, primarily from the charity, packaging, life sciences and automotive sectors, creating and delivering communications strategies that champion their clients’ ambitions for a cleaner, healthier, smarter world.

“We know that every single organisation that entered an award, whether they were shortlisted or not, is working to raise the profile and understanding of a cause they really believe in – and that is what is worth celebrating most,” concludes Andrew.

The winners of the Purpose Awards EMEA 2025 will be announced during an awards ceremony at The Biltmore Hotel, Mayfair, London on 6 June 2025.