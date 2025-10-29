Oxfordshire PR agency Fortitude Communications wins prestigious new brief

Award-winning Oxfordshire PR agency has been appointed by Crazy Bear to manage its strategic communications.

Fortitude will deliver the Oxfordshire venue’s PR, influencer management and marketing activations, working in partnership with the Crazy Bear’s team.

Crazy Bear is a luxury hotel like no other, unapologetically decadent, original and like nowhere else on earth. Set in the Oxfordshire countryside Crazy Bear Stadhampton is its original venue and a place where guests relax and switch off from the outside world.

Earlier this year Crazy Bear was acquired by new owners who secured Crazy Bear’s future and have significantly invested in exciting improvements to the venue. Fortitude will help expand awareness of the venue’s comeback story and re-establish it as the region’s ultimate destination.

Crazy Bear features 18 bedrooms, a pub, two restaurants, and vast indoor and outdoor event space.

Chelsie Gambell, Marketing and Promotions Manager, said: “We’ve got so many exciting plans for Stadhampton that we know people will love and partnering with Fortitude will ensure we get the message out there that Crazy Bear is back.

“Fortitude’s knowledge, experience and connections will ensure we further integrate with the community and come back stronger than ever.”

Greig Box Turnbull, director of Fortitude, said: “Crazy Bear is an Oxfordshire institution and everyone is thrilled it’s back. We’re proud to have been appointed by such an iconic brand and look forward to making a big impact by raising awareness of its accessible luxury, incredible events and stunning space.”

Fortitude was founded by Greig, who is a former Oxford United managing director and Daily Mirror journalist. It is based in Oxford and has clients across a range of sectors including corporate, hospitality and sport.

Crazy Bear earlier this year launched its new restaurant Oak, at its Stadhampton venue.