Oxfordshire homebuilders support 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes have pledged £2,000 to sponsor the upcoming VE Day celebrations in Banbury, taking place on Thursday 8th May.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the event has been organised by Banbury Town Council to commemorate the victory of the Allied Forces in World War 2 and honour all those that fought for their country.

As part of the day, Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ sponsorship is being used to cover The Big Lunch, which will be distributed to 400 school children, care home residents and dignitaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in the honorary guests for the event is Ena Bowley and Joyce Lake, who were 20 and 15 years old respectively on VE Day in 1945. For those in attendance, there will be live music performed by local artists, poetry readings and choir performances by nearby schools, an art exhibition, a display of historic military vehicles, and speeches from VIPs.

BG - 1000052058 - One of the VE Day anniversary flags displayed by David Wilson Homes

Cllr Mark Cherry, Banbury Town Mayor, said: “In partnership with Banbury Town Council and its civic department, Barratt and David Wilson Homes are supporting this community-wide event that will bring together local residents, students, and veterans to honour a landmark moment in history.

“The Big Lunch is a chance for all generations to unite in a spirit of remembrance, community, and celebration. With the generous support of David Wilson and Barratt Homes, Banbury High Street will transform into a hub of reflection and festivity.

“Everyone is welcome to join this special occasion, marking a significant milestone in British history with gratitude and community spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be taking place close to Barratt Homes’ Whitechapel Gardens and David Wilson Homes’ The Pavilions developments, and residents are encourage to visit the event to celebrate the historic anniversary.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “With the historic 80th Anniversary of the VE Day celebrations, we are delighted to work with Banbury Town Council and support the local residents to commemorate the event.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “In any area that we operate in, we always strive to support local people and organisations. This will be a fantastic event for the entire community and we are proud to have been able to sponsor The Big Lunch for VE Day.”

For more information about The Big Lunch and the town’s VE Day celebrations, visit the website at Banbury Town Council.