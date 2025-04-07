Oxfordshire family-owned bakery prepares for busy Easter with Aldi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local family-owned bakery in Oxfordshire is preparing for a busy Easter season with Aldi.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Banbury, Fine Lady Bakeries has been supplying Britain’s fourth largest supermarket with a selection of bakery products since 2003, including everything from bread loaves to flavoured hot cross buns.

Over the last 22 years, the partnership with Aldi has supported the bakery’s expansion, opening new sites and recruiting new team members. The supplier is now focused on investing in sustainability initiatives to help reduce its carbon footprint, while continuing to develop new flavour combinations for shoppers to try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter is one of the busiest times of year for the business, with Fine Lady Bakeries expecting to supply more than 2.5 million packets of hot cross buns to Aldi shoppers across the Easter period.

Banbury-based Fine Lady Bakeries expects to supply more than 2.5 million packets of hot cross buns to Aldi shoppers over the Easter period.

This year, the supplier has introduced a new Rhubarb & Custard flavour for shoppers to try, alongside the return of its hugely popular Nutoka and Specially Selected Banoffee Hot Cross Buns.

Tom Bailey, Senior National Account Manager at Fine Lady Bakeries, commented: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Aldi and have no doubt that this Easter will be as busy as ever. This year, we’ve introduced a range of new hot cross bun flavours and we are already working on some new ones for 2026.

“With Aldi’s support, it has allowed us to develop as a business, from opening our Manchester site in 2010 to constantly investing in bettering sustainability practices. We can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for our partnership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, commented: “Fine Lady Bakeries is a much-loved supplier at Aldi and we’re looking forward to another successful Easter working alongside them.

“Whether it’s a delicious hot cross bun or a white toastie loaf, the products are always hugely popular amongst our shoppers - not just at Easter but throughout the year.

“At Aldi, we constantly champion British suppliers and Fine Lady Bakeries is a brilliant example of this. This is just one of the many long-term British supplier partnerships that we value so greatly as a business.”