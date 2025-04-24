Oxfordshire children’s reading charity receives £1,000 grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Housing provider GreenSquareAccord (GSA) has donated £1,000 to Assisted Reading for Children (ARCh), a charity supporting primary school children in Oxfordshire.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ARCh trains volunteers to provide 1:1 sessions with approximately 1,000 disadvantaged children each year. The charity’s 300 volunteers each work with a small number of children throughout the year, meeting twice a week to share conversations, build relationships and help the children gain confidence.

The £1,000 grant will go towards new resources including books and games, which the volunteers use to meet each child’s specific needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Every, Community Investment and Social Lead at GSA, said:

Elaine Adams and Jane Rendle, Joint CEOs of ARCh.

“Assisted Reading for Children provides a valuable service to young people across Oxfordshire and the project’s impact is fantastic. I’m delighted we could support this charity and help their work to boost the confidence of disadvantaged children.”

Around 100 primary schools across Oxfordshire select children who are either underachieving, low in confidence or lacking home support, to take part in the scheme. The children build strong bonds with their ARCh volunteer and feel valued and listened to.

The project has been a huge success, with schools reporting an increase in confidence and self-esteem among 97% of children who have taken part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Rendle, Joint CEO at Assisted Reading for Children, said: “We were delighted to receive funding which has enabled us to buy lots of resources for our volunteers to use with the children they support. We shared some of the new games with volunteers this week and they all enjoyed trying them out! Fun is an essential element of an ARCh session. It not only benefits the children, but our volunteers have developed friendships with each other, creating a sense of community and purpose.

Elaine Adams and Jane Rendle, Joint CEOs of ARCh.

“We urgently need volunteers across Oxfordshire so encourage anyone who has time to spare to join us – sharing books, games and conversation with primary age children is life-enhancing! We also have an employer supported volunteer scheme and welcome more organisations to sign up. All it takes is one hour a week to change a child’s life via reading.”

The donation to ARCh was made through GSA’s Community Impact Fund, an initiative created to support charities, voluntary and community groups across the social housing provider’s localities. The fund has recently been increased, now offering grants of up to £2,000.

Find out more about GSA’s Community Impact Fund here.