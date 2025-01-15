Oxfordshire charities encouraged to enter Giving Back competition launched by city-based PR agency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A competition for Oxfordshire charities looking to give their profile a boost this year has been launched by a city-based PR agency, and good causes are being encouraged to enter.

Fortitude Communications’ annual Giving Back competition was first launched in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its vision to help charities bounce back from long periods of inactivity.

Entries have snowballed year-on-year, prompting this year’s giveaway to total a record £5,000 and the opportunity to receive professional communications and content support.

The winning charity will scoop the production of a showcase video, while two runners up will receive either a professional photoshoot or a graphic design package. All charities registered in Oxfordshire or delivering positive social impact in the county are eligible to enter until the entry deadline of midnight on Friday, February 28.

Shaun Reynolds (left) and Thom Airs of Fortitude Communications.

Greig Box Turnbull, founder of Fortitude Communications, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for charities to receive professional communications support that delivers impact.

“Initially, we launched the competition to help charities recover from the pandemic, but it made such a difference that our team wanted to maintain the support.

“Being an active part of our community and giving back where we can is one of our values and a big part of our culture at Fortitude and we’re looking forward to supporting more charities via this project.”

Previous winners of Fortitude Communications’ giving back competition include Be Free Young Carers, Assisted Reading for Children (ARCh) and Against Breast Cancer.

Be Free Young Carers was chosen as the competition’s first winner in 2021, and received a professional two-minute video to use as a marketing tool online and to attract potential new funders.

Sabiene North, CEO of Be Free Young Carers, said: “The video made a huge difference to how we engage our supporters. We have regularly shared it with potential funders who have been amazed by the stories perfectly captured in the film.

“From planning to delivery, the service we received was exceptional. The whole process was client centric and using their expertise, they were able to provide us with a first class impact video.”

To be eligible to enter, good causes must be either a registered charity or delivering positive social impact in Oxfordshire. Entries are open now with the closing date set at midnight on Friday, February 28.

A panel of judges at Fortitude will consider all entries and notify the winning charities on Monday, March 17.

To enter, charities can visit www.fortitudecommunications.com where they can complete a simple online registration form.