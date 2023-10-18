Oxfordshire business owners brave the elements to raise over £75,000 for homeless fundraiser
Around 40 people took part in this year’s event, which took place in Oxford on Thursday October 12.
The organisers of the sleepout, who direct the money raised to a variety of projects across the county, were delighted as they hit the fundraising target of £75,000.
Yvonne Pinner, project director at Oxfordshire Homeless Movement, said: “The CEO Sleepout last year was relatively successful, but this year it’s been above and beyond what we expected. Last year, we had about 17 people sleeping out, whereas this year we’ve had over 40 sleeping out in the elements—and heavy rain too—and everyone really braved the conditions.
“We know this one night is nothing but a tiny glimpse of what homeless people experience every day, but we’re glad to be able to spread awareness about such an important cause.
“The great thing about the money we’ll have raised through this event is that it’ll go directly to frontline projects; every penny that we raise from this event will go to help someone in Oxfordshire, so we really do appreciate every contribution, particularly as we approach the winter months.”
The Oxfordshire Homeless Movement is a partnership between many organisations, including charities and public and private groups, with the aim of helping those who are homeless in Oxfordshire.To find out more about the Oxfordshire Homeless Movement or to donate to the cause, visit their website: oxfordshirehomelessmovement.org/