Oxfordshire business leaders invited to rethink mental health at work this World Mental Health Day

The Hub at Kellogg College will host the event.

The University of Oxford’s Kellogg College, in partnership with local mental health charity Oxfordshire Mind, is set to host a landmark event this October exploring mental health as a strategic priority in the workplace – with business leaders from across the county invited to attend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Friday 10th October 2025 – World Mental Health Day – the free event, Stick it to Stigma: Rethinking Mental Health at Work, will bring together a mix of students, professionals, employers and the wider community to open up honest conversations about the role of mental health in shaping healthier, more productive organisations.

From tackling stigma to reframing wellbeing as a boardroom issue, the discussion will consider why mental health remains one of the most pressing challenges for employers, and what can be done to drive meaningful change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Alistair Ross, Director of Psychodynamic Studies and Fellow of Kellogg College, will chair a panel of speakers including business leaders and lived-experience voices who are working to reshape workplace culture. Further details of the programme and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The partnership between Kellogg College and Oxfordshire Mind reflects a shared belief that mental health should be considered a core competency for leaders – not a peripheral concern. Research shows that supporting employee wellbeing not only improves lives but delivers clear business benefits, from higher performance and stronger engagement to reduced sickness absence.

Alison Cook, Director of Communications at Kellogg College, commented on the forthcoming event, saying: "At Kellogg, we’re committed to bringing people together to share knowledge, challenge assumptions, and inspire change on issues that matter. Partnering with Oxfordshire Mind on this event enables us to open up meaningful conversations to a broader audience, offering valuable insights into breaking the stigma around mental health in the workplace."

Ian Nutt, Head of Development at Oxfordshire Mind, added: "Mental health challenges are a reality for many employees, yet too often they are either ignored or misunderstood in the workplace. This event marks an important step in challenging stigma and improving understanding, as we seek to build supportive environments where people can thrive. Together with Kellogg College, we hope to inspire businesses to take action and recognise that mental health is a critical aspect of leadership at all levels – and that supporting mental health will ultimately pay dividends when it comes to the bottom line."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be hosted at Kellogg College’s Hub, with opportunities for attendees to engage and network while continuing the conversation beyond the panel discussion.

Event details

Stick it to Stigma – Rethinking Mental Health at Work

Date: Friday 10 October 2025

Time: 17:00–19:00

Location: The Hub, Kellogg College, Oxford

Cost: Free (booking required)

The opportunity to book a place at the event can found via the Kellogg College website: https://www.kellogg.ox.ac.uk/events/stick-it-to-stigma-rethinking-mental-health-at-work/

For more information on Oxfordshire Mind and the work it conducts in support of individuals and businesses can be found here: https://www.oxfordshiremind.org.uk/