Oxfordshire business highly commended at the national Furniture Awards 2025

Oxfordshire-based Sci-Net, a leading provider of ERP solutions for the furniture retail sector, is celebrating being highly commended in the prestigious Superior Service category at The Furniture Awards 2025.

This recognition, marking Sci-Net's third consecutive year of acknowledgement at the awards, highlights the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions tailored for big-ticket furniture retailers.

The commendation celebrates Sci-Net’s continued success in transforming the operations of furniture retailers across the UK. With its flagship ERP>Retail platform and newly launched ERP>>>Rapid system, Sci-Net has empowered businesses to overcome operational challenges and enhance customer satisfaction. With more than 30 years of expertise, the company is a trusted partner for industry-leading solutions.

Commenting, Duncan Fergusson, Managing Director of Sci-Net, said: “This commendation is a testament to our team’s dedication and passion for helping furniture retailers thrive. To be recognised for the third year running is not only an honour but also a validation of the transformative impact our solutions have across the sector.”

Duncan Fergusson is Managing Director of Sci-Net.

Jason Turner, Operations and Delivery Director, added: “At Sci-Net, we pride ourselves on solving the unique challenges faced by furniture retailers, from streamlining lead times to tackling supply chain inefficiencies. This award reflects the positive difference our technology continues to make for our customers.”

The award came as part of the January Furniture Show, where Sci-Net showcased its solutions at the NEC Birmingham from 19th–22nd January. The event provided an excellent opportunity for retailers to explore Sci-Net's industry-specific ERP systems and learn how these tools are enabling operational excellence and fostering long-term customer trust.

The Furniture Awards 2025, sponsored by WorldFirst, celebrated outstanding achievements across several categories within the furniture retail sector, emphasising the innovation and excellence on display from a wide range of industry sources.

For more information, please visit www.sci-net.co.uk or email [email protected].