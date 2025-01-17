Oxfordshire business celebrates awards shortlisting for the national Furniture Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oxfordshire-based Sci-Net, which is a leading provider of ERP solutions for the furniture retail sector, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Superior Service category at The Furniture Awards 2025 – marking its third consecutive year of recognition.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nomination acknowledges Sci-Net's continued excellence in delivering innovative technology solutions that transform operations for big-ticket furniture retailers across the UK. Through its flagship ERP>Retail platform and the newly launched ERP>>>Rapid system, the company has consistently helped retailers overcome operational challenges whilst enhancing customer satisfaction – with Sci-Net having provided innovative business solutions for more than 30 years.

"This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to excellence," says Duncan Fergusson, Managing Director of Sci-Net. "Being shortlisted for the third consecutive year demonstrates the consistent quality of our offering and validates our mission to provide furniture retailers with solutions that make a genuine difference in their daily operations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Turner, Operations and Delivery Director, added: “At Sci-Net, we aim to empower retailers to offer outstanding customer experiences, taking a proactive approach to resolving sector pain points such as lead times and supply chain inefficiencies. This shortlisting is an endorsement of the positive impact our innovations continue to have.”

Sci-Net

Sci-Net will showcase its solutions at the January Furniture Show, taking place at the NEC Birmingham from 19th–22nd January, at Stand 5-A36. Visitors can learn more about Sci-Net's industry-specific ERP systems and how these tools are helping businesses enhance operations and build long-term customer trust.

The Furniture Awards 2025, sponsored by WorldFirst, celebrates excellence across several categories, with winners to be announced during the January Furniture Show. Sci-Net extends its congratulations to all nominees and looks forward to participating in the event.