Oxfordshire based technology company becomes largest provider of AI solutions to the NHS

Banbury based technology firm Lexacom has launched its latest AI-driven platform to help transform team efficiency across healthcare and other professional sectors.

This will also make Lexacom the largest provider of AI solutions to the NHS, as well as working with healthcare providers in several global markets.

Founded over 25 years ago, by GP Dr. Andrew Whiteley, Lexacom has been at the forefront of digital dictation and speech recognition technology and was developed to address inefficiencies in medical administration, ensuring that clinicians can focus on patient care rather than paperwork.

“Lexacom is the only all-in-one platform offering workflow management, speech recognition, ambient AI, and digital dictation” said Dr. Whiteley. “Our ambient AI technology generates accurate clinical consultation summaries in real-time, reducing administrative burdens and allowing doctors to focus on patient interactions, and our wide selection of workflows, including traditional technology and AI, help automate almost every administrative and clinical process that ties up clinician time”

Over 25,000 of NHS GPs (>60% UK GPs) currently use Lexacom daily, with the core strategy of enhancing patient care and streamlining workflows still at the heart of the business.

Lexacom® is the only privately owned company in the sector that has not taken venture capitalist funding and therefore does not have a financial imperative for large returns at the expense of the Treasury.

“Given the Government's focus on finding efficiencies in the NHS and improving patient care, we are showcasing the talent in the UK technology sector helping to enable these goals, and demonstrating the positives of AI, not replacing jobs but giving practitioners more time to focus on patients.”