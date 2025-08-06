Oxfordshire-based Sci-Net celebrates national furniture award win

Sci-Net, an Oxfordshire-based provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, has been recognised at the national Furniture News Readers' Choice Awards 2025 – having won the Best Retail Technology (Online) Support award.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious national accolade marks a significant achievement for the Duns Tew business, which has been providing innovative ERP solutions across the UK for more than 30 years.

The award highlights Sci-Net’s dedication to delivering exceptional technology and customer support to businesses, helping them to streamline their operations and grow. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, the company has become a trusted name for retailers and others seeking purpose-built solutions that drive operational efficiency and business success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Fergusson, Founder and Managing Director of Sci-Net, expressed his pride in the achievement: “We’re immensely honoured to have received this recognition in the Readers’ Choice Awards. This win reflects the hard work of our talented team and our ongoing commitment to providing local and national businesses with reliable, purpose-built ERP solutions. We’re proud to contribute to Oxfordshire’s thriving business community and are grateful to everyone who voted and continues to support Sci-Net on this journey.”

Sci-Net's award win centres on its improvement to furniture retailers' operational processes – including more efficient fulfilment so that customers don't have to 'make do' with alternative furniture whilst they await delayed deliveries.

Sci-Net’s continued success is a testament to its strong local roots in Oxfordshire, as well as its growing influence across the UK’s retail technology sector. With a history of fostering local talent and supporting regional growth, Sci-Net is committed to remaining a key player in the Oxfordshire business landscape.

The company plans to continue expanding its service offerings and introducing new solutions to better serve its clients. As Sci-Net looks to the future, it remains dedicated to driving innovation and supporting the growth of businesses in Oxfordshire and beyond.

For more information on Sci-Net’s award-winning solutions, please visit www.sci-net.co.uk or email [email protected].