Oxfordshire-based Consultant Connect appoints Kat James and Lucy Sammons as joint Managing Directors

Consultant Connect appoints Kat James and Lucy Sammons as joint Managing Directors, as the company continues to support the NHS with Advice & Guidance (A&G) and triage services.

After a decade of building Consultant Connect, co-founders Jonathan Patrick and Scott Welpton have stepped down. Both are taking a break and intend to look at new ventures in 2026.

Outgoing CEO, Jonathan Patrick, said: “One of the joys of running a business is you get to choose who you work with. Kat and Lucy have been fantastic, supportive colleagues. They live and breathe the company values that have made Consultant Connect such a success in the NHS, and the company will continue to grow and improve patient outcomes under their leadership.”

Sammons focuses on operations, ensuring a high-quality service is delivered across Consultant Connect’s NHS partnerships, while James leads on expanding the company’s footprint, and they work jointly on the company’s tech roadmap with CTO Roger Ahn.

Lucy Sammons, Joint Managing Director, Consultant Connect

James has served as Director of New Projects since 2018, and Sammons as COO since 2019. They have played pivotal roles in growing Consultant Connect into one of the largest telemedicine providers in the UK. It covers over 42 million patients and helps hundreds of thousands of patients avoid unnecessary hospital trips every year.

This year, Great Place To Work again certified the company as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing and Development.

James started her career in consultancy in France, working in M&A and later in marketing. She spent more than 10 years at global IT conglomerate Atos, working her way up to senior vice president in sales.

Sammons began her career in advertising and marketing before transitioning into medical communications and management consulting. She brings experience from several sectors, including retail, sports, FMCG, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services.

Kat James, Joint Managing Director, Consultant Connect

Their appointments come at an exciting time for Consultant Connect, with the NHS focusing on digital tech to slash waiting lists. The A&G Operational Framework and the 10-Year Health Plan for England both highlight Virtual and Neighbourhood First care models - including A&G and triage - as national priorities. Consultant Connect is well-placed to help NHS systems deliver on these ambitions.

Kat James, Joint Managing Director, said, “Our mission has always been to support the NHS with practical, scalable services that achieve right care first time for patients with every use of our service. I am delighted to be taking on this role alongside Lucy, and we will continue to focus on providing exceptional service and expanding our impact across the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales. We have an outstanding team spirit, and every single person in Consultant Connect is driven by our mission and deeply cares about the impact our service has on patients.”

Lucy Sammons, Joint Managing Director, said, “We are focused on supporting clinicians to provide the best possible care at the correct time and place. We understand the NHS is undergoing a huge transformation towards digital technology, and we are glad to provide a service that is improving healthcare for all.”