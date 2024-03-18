Oxfordshire based company products prove instrumental in mitigating flooding in New York

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company's state-of-the-art products, including the Oxford LowPro 15/10 Trench Cover System which is a lightweight composite product used for pedestrians and vehicles, have been instrumental in managing flood-prone areas and improving the overall safety and functionality of the subway system.

In response to the flooding that occurred in New York earlier this year, Oxford Plastics' 15/10 trench plates were strategically deployed by the Department of Transport in some of the most flood-prone underground stations across the city.

During the challenging weather, the self-weighted system was an integral part in a flood defence system proving to be a robust solution for challenging construction environments and providing a safe walkway for pedestrians.

Storm Prep in NYC using Oxford Plastics 15/10 Trench Covers

One notable application of Oxford Plastics' products was at the Borough Hall subway station in Brooklyn, where CBS News featured the innovative 'yellow mats,' indicative of Oxford Plastics designs. The mats were strategically used to cover vented grates, preventing rainwater from entering the subway platforms below and ensuring a dry and safe waiting area for commuters. The LowPro 15/10 is versatile across various industries such as construction, utilities, transport and events.

Peter Creighton, Business Development Director for Oxford Plastics, expressed his delight at seeing the products being used effectively and highlighted the CBS News feature.