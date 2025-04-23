Oxford named among best UK cities for remote workers, according to new study
To get to the bottom of which cities truly work for remote workers, researchers at RemotePeople, an international remote recruitment agency, crunched the numbers for 60 UK cities. The team examined nine critical factors, including internet speeds (both upload and download), coworking space availability, remote job listings, cost of living, safety, and access to parks and play areas. They even looked at average data usage and how many residents are already working from home.
Each city was scored out of 100 for each factor, weighted according to importance (with internet speeds taking top priority), to form an overall ‘remote work friendliness’ score. The data was sourced from OFCOM, ONS, LinkedIn, Coworker, and Numbeo.
Rounding out the top 10 is Oxford, famous for academia, and now earning points for remote work too. It’s another coworking hub, with 12.5 spaces per 100K residents, and the city ranks fourth for residents working remotely (34%). Green space is plentiful as well (81.73 per 100K).
However, the high cost of living (£1,663) and slowish internet – especially the 19 Mbps upload speed – might make you wince. Still, Oxford’s mix of prestige, workspace, and natural beauty keeps it in the game for those who can afford it.
Southampton ranks 1st overall with unrivalled internet speeds. Lancaster (2nd) combines high upload speeds with strong job availability. Exeter, in 3rd, performs well for job listings and coworking spaces. Stoke-on-Trent (4th) has a high share of remote workers and fast upload speeds.
Preston (5th) leads in recent remote working activity. St Albans (6th) excels in job postings and safety. Lincoln (7th) is a great all-rounder in affordability and job access. Nottingham (8th) leads on coworking space availability, and Norwich (9th) offers a mix of safety and green space, key ingredients for a balanced remote work life.
While these 10 cities lead the pack, not all came out looking rosy. London surprisingly ranked bottom overall – perhaps a reminder that sky-high rents and packed Tube stations don’t pair well with remote working dreams. Bradford, Chichester, Brighton and Hove, and Sheffield also found themselves at the lower end.
Elsewhere, some major players fell just short of the top 10. Manchester landed in 13th place, Bristol 16th, Leeds 17th, Liverpool 22nd, Cambridge 24th, Edinburgh 25th – and Birmingham lagged behind in 43rd.
It seems the best city for working from home isn’t always the one with the biggest skyline. Sometimes, it’s about balance – and a good internet connection, of course.
The top 10 list of the best UK cities for remote workers in the study:
|Rank
|Area
|Average download internet speed (Mbps)
|Average upload internet speed (Mbps)
|Coworking spaces per 100K
|Remote-friendly job postings per 100K
|Recently worked from home (%)
|Average data usage (GB)
|Cost of living
|Safety index
|Park and play areas per 100K
|Total Score
|1
|Southampton
|279.3
|174.9
|8.90
|4,240
|30
|540
|1,142
|46.71
|55.84
|64.97
|2
|Lancaster
|190.6
|99.9
|1.41
|7,206
|27
|516
|703
|54.5
|102.36
|53.84
|3
|Exeter
|190.2
|21.9
|9.28
|7,914
|24
|534
|1,214
|66.5
|75.88
|50.63
|4
|Stoke on Trent
|195.7
|69.6
|2.71
|4,010
|37
|529
|604
|52.85
|58.14
|50.20
|5
|Preston
|149.7
|21.3
|9.49
|6,973
|46
|570
|674
|28.25
|69.05
|49.42
|6
|St Albans
|204.4
|23.5
|6.73
|10,286
|8
|542
|1,729
|76.48
|106.21
|48.90
|7
|Lincoln
|169.8
|18
|4.89
|9,935
|16
|570
|825
|73.89
|48.40
|48.64
|8
|Nottingham
|190.1
|19.6
|12.52
|3,302
|28
|619
|915
|49.29
|52.54
|48.06
|9
|Norwich
|162.7
|18.7
|4.89
|7,146
|29
|519
|1,030
|73.94
|79.68
|47.90
|10
|Oxford
|159.4
|19
|12.50
|6,599
|34
|454
|1,663
|64.38
|81.73
|47.75