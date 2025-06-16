Oxford-based OrganOx vying for top engineering prize

A life-saving device that enables many more organs to be transplanted is vying with Microsoft and Synthesia for the 2025 MacRobert Award for UK engineering innovation. The MacRobert Award is the longest running and most prestigious prize for UK engineering innovation.

Run by the Royal Academy of Engineering, it recognises transformative UK engineering that can also demonstrate commerciality and societal benefit. For over 55 years the MacRobert Award has been building a hall of innovation fame that illustrates the strength, creativity and global impact of British engineering.

OrganOx - World’s first transportable normothermic organ perfusion technology

OrganOx is a finalist for developing two devices that maintain livers and kidneys in a functioning state outside the body for at least twice as long as conventional cold preservation techniques, dramatically increasing the number of transplants for patients, eradicating night-time operations for clinicians, and reducing overall healthcare costs for providers. A third, patient-connected device can also be used to provide ‘liver dialysis’ using either a human or porcine organ outside the body, to help patients in liver failure to recover without the need for a transplant.

OrganOx Metra

Operating at body temperature (37C), the devices replicate the physiological conditions of an organ within the body by perfusing it with a red-cell suspension reconstituted from donor blood of the same blood type. This allows fully automated, operator-independent preservation of an organ in a functioning state outside the body for periods of up to 24 hours clinically and several days pre-clinically.

The technology, which was initially designed to preserve livers, has enabled over 6,000 transplants across four continents and twelve countries. Medical facilities adopting the technology have reported up to a 30% net increase in transplants, with waiting times and waiting list mortality cut by more than half.

The technology for preserving livers, and its more recent counterpart for kidneys, represent two of the most complex medical devices ever designed and built in the UK. With hydraulic, pneumatic and haemodynamic sub-systems and remote-access capabilities, the devices can be used safely in operating theatres, during transport by road or in flight, or when directly connected to a patient when providing extracorporeal liver support.

Professor Constantin Coussios OBE FREng FMedSci, who co-founded OrganOx with liver transplant surgeon Professor Peter Friend FMedSci FRCS, commented: “Biology teaches engineers a lesson in humility. The liver and kidney represent two of the most non-linear and multivariate systems to attempt to control and emulate but the reward for eventually doing so successfully after two decades of effort is immense. Each quality-assured organ that has functioned effectively in our devices outside the body saves the life of a patient, over 6,000 to date, and gives that patient and their loved ones the gift of time and a quality of life previously thought irreclaimable.

“This achievement and the many more to come would not have been possible without the academic, technological and translational excellence of the UK innovation ecosystem. Peter and I would like to express our deepest gratitude to the exceptional OrganOx multi-disciplinary team for its dedication in bringing the metra device for liver and kidney to life, and to the Royal Academy of Engineering for the recognition of the impact that OrganOx’ ground breaking organ technologies are having on patients, surgeons and the cost-effectiveness of healthcare systems globally.”

In her first year as Chair of the MacRobert Award judging panel, Dr Alison Vincent CBE FREng said: “The UK is a global leader in engineering innovation and this year’s finalists demonstrate the importance of maintaining excellent university research alongside a vibrant UK tech scene. Each of our three finalists are disrupting their sector, developing new technologies and products that are solving major problems.

“All three have been on a scaling journey with highs and lows. They have started from university research, developed their value propositions honed by customer and market feedback until attracting the private investment needed to scale up and achieve real, positive impact – and, unlike many similar businesses, each of them identified and have benefitted from the value of being based in the UK during their journey.”

This year’s three finalists are all successful engineering innovations connected with UK universities, two of which are spinout companies. The hollow core optical fibre technology was developed by Lumenisity, a University of Southampton spinout later acquired by Microsoft. OrganOx’s transportable normothermic organ perfusion device is a world first originating from research at the University of Oxford, and one of the founders of Synthesia’s text-to-video generation business is a professor at University College London.

They are competing for a gold medal and a £50,000 prize, as well as a luxury weekend at Douneside House in the heart of the MacRobert estate in Aberdeenshire. This year’s winner will be announced at the Royal Academy of Engineering’s annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday 8 July at The Londoner Hotel in Central London.

This year’s winner will join an esteemed group of past recipients of the Award who have delivered outstanding innovation, commercial success, and tangible social benefit. The first award in 1969 jointly honoured Rolls-Royce for the Pegasus engine that powered the Harrier jump jet and Freeman, Fox and Partners for the Severn Bridge. The MacRobert Award has recognised transformative contributions ever since, from the world’s first bionic hand, developed by Touch Bionics, to innovations from Jaguar Land Rover and Google DeepMind that continue to have a global impact.