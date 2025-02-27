Oxford-based business gains national recognition for gender-neutral kids' clothing

Model is wearing Little Ensemble's Doughnut Oversized Sweatshirt & Vintage Rose Grow with Me Harems

An Oxford-based business is being celebrated for its innovative approach to children’s fashion. Little Ensemble, a brand focused on gender-neutral clothing for young ones, was recently named a winner of Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday (SBS), a weekly competition recognising standout independent businesses across the UK.

The brand has also earned a spot in the Muddy Stilettos Little Black Book, a curated guide to the best local businesses in Oxfordshire.

Founded by local entrepreneur Toni, Little Ensemble emerged from a frustration with the traditional gender divide in children's clothing. “I realised that kids’ fashion was often confined to these outdated categories. I wanted to create a brand where children could wear what they love without being told what is ‘for boys’ or ‘for girls’,” says Toni.

Toni’s approach is resonating with parents looking for more freedom in what their children wear. By focusing on designs that can be worn by any child, Little Ensemble is breaking down the barriers of gendered fashion. “It’s about providing children the space to express themselves,” Toni explains. “When clothes aren’t labelled by gender, it allows kids to feel more confident in their choices.”

Beyond style, Toni also believes that gender-neutral clothing offers practical benefits. “Not only is it about personal expression, but it also makes clothes more sustainable,” she adds. Gender-neutral pieces can easily be passed between siblings and friends, reducing waste and giving clothes a longer life.

The SBS win has been a big boost for Little Ensemble, providing increased visibility and valuable networking opportunities. Toni will attend an exclusive SBS event in February, where she’ll meet Theo Paphitis and connect with fellow business owners. “The recognition has been incredible,” she says. “It’s fantastic to see the support for small businesses like ours.”

As Little Ensemble grows, Toni remains committed to designing inclusive, comfortable clothing for children. “Every child deserves to feel like themselves in what they wear, and that’s what we’re all about at Little Ensemble,” she says.

For more information on Little Ensemble, visit www.littleensemble.co.uk or follow on Instagram @little.ensemble.