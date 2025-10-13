Oxeco CEO takes top honours at CBA’s

From left to right: Vassilis Ragoussis, CEO of Oxeco and Ian Parker, Director of Whitley Stimpson

Vassilis Ragoussis, CEO of innovative filtration technology company Oxeco, has been crowned Business Person of the Year at the 2025 Cherwell Business Awards (CBAs), sponsored by accountants and business advisors Whitley Stimpson.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious award recognises Vassilis's exceptional leadership in successfully repositioning Oxeco from its original focus on bonding agents to pioneering advanced filtration chemistries for clean water and air purification systems.

Under Vassilis's leadership, Oxeco has achieved remarkable progress in the highly competitive filtration technology sector. Despite the inherent risks of R&D-intensive development, he has maintained crucial investor confidence whilst steering the company through complex technical challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award particularly recognised Vassilis's people-first leadership approach, which has enabled the company to attract and retain top talent during a critical growth phase. His ability to balance innovation with prudent risk management has positioned Oxeco as a promising player in the clean technology space, with applications spanning semiconductor manufacturing and water purification systems.

Vassilis's achievement stood out among three exceptional finalists, each demonstrating outstanding contributions to the Cherwell business community. His success demonstrates the entrepreneurial excellence and innovative thinking that drives meaningful impact across the region.

Laura Adkins, Director at Whitley Stimpson said: "Vassilis embodies exactly what we were looking for in our first year sponsoring this award. His ability to navigate such a complex business transformation whilst maintaining stakeholder confidence and building a strong team culture demonstrates exceptional leadership. Oxeco's pivot into clean technology solutions shows the kind of forward-thinking innovation that makes the Cherwell business community so dynamic."

Ian Parker, Director at Whitley Stimpson, added: "What impressed us most about Vassilis was his strategic courage in repositioning the entire business model. Taking on a CEO role with limited resources and successfully turning to advanced filtration technology whilst securing major client interest requires remarkable business acumen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitley Stimpson became the Finance Partner for the CBAs and sponsor of the Business Person of the Year Award this year. As one of the region’s most established accountancy and business advisory firms, Whitley Stimpson has a long history of working with and supporting local businesses, celebrating innovation, resilience and growth. The firm’s involvement in the CBAs reflects its ongoing commitment to recognising business excellence and contributing to the success of the local economy.

The award ceremony took place at a Gala Dinner on Friday 19th September at The Chesterton Hotel in Bicester, where Vassilis received his award alongside winners from across the Cherwell business community.

For further information visit www.whitleystimpson.co.uk