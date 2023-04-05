Owner of new deli shop 'delighted’ to be part of ‘thriving Chipping Norton community’

The owner of a new deli shop that has just opened is ‘delighted’ to be a part of the ‘thriving Chipping Norton community’.

Kate Salter was a stay-at-home mum with a passion for making pesto until the COVID lockdowns inspired her to get serious about cooking and create a social media group where herself and fellow foodies could share recipes and meal ideas with one another.

The group, which was named the Pink Salt Shed, grew quickly, and soon Kate began selling her popular pesto and chutney jars at farm shops and restaurants locally and beyond.

Kate said: "I've spread the Pink Salt Shed love to places in Somerset, Gloucester, Kent, London, and locally, including the Hook Norton Brewery, Diddly Squat Farm Shop, and Daylesford Organic.

The Little Delish sells a variety of sauces, pesto and chutneys that Kate produces.

"We’re delighted with how far we’ve come and how far we’ve spread; momentum gathers month on month."

The Pink Salt Shed quickly increased in popularity and outgrew Kate’s garden room, where she was producing the goods.

Needing a permanent base for her operations, Kate sought out a premises in her home town of Chipping Norton in spring 2022.

In June last year, the Pink Salt Shed acquired the Basement, a former electrical shop, and transformed it into The Little Delish, which is not only the production base for Kate’s products but also a deli where customers can sit and enjoy a meal.

The opening of The Little Delish attracted around 300 people.

Kate said: "There are several rooms in our premises, and I’d thought about putting a sofa in one room as a staff break room, but then realising I had bills to pay, quickly my mind turned to how to diversify to make more income.

"The deli idea was a lightbulb moment, and in November I’d pledged to open a deli by the spring of 2023, and now we have."The launch party was a great success; we think about 300 people came, tasted, bought, and celebrated with us. Many local people are delighted that we’re here, and already news is travelling fast. Our menu is simple; we have some breakfast options, soups, sandwiches and rolls, salads, and special options with produce for every day use back in the home."

Much of the food served at the deli is local produce from businesses in Chipping Norton or surrounding Cotswold villages, and of course the Pink Salt Shed chutneys, pesto, and sauces are popular menu items.

Kate said the community have responded positively to the business, adding: "We’re delighted that we’re being supported by our locals and those from further afield, and we want to do the same for our local businesses. We’re so happy to be part of the thriving Chipping Norton community, and every customer is greeted warmly by our fabulous team.