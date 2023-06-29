News you can trust since 1838
Over 100 business owners attend thank you dinner at Banbury area office space

Over 100 local business owners and clients attended a thank you dinner organised by a Banbury area office space provider earlier this month (June 15).
By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST

The Bloxham Mill workspace organised the afternoon of networking, a hog roast, drinks, and music by local artist Dolly Mavis as a way of saying thank you to its clients.

During the afternoon, prominent local business owners participated in a question-and-answer session, where they offered insight on the pros and cons of various workplace strategies and other thought-provoking topics of the workplace.

Emma McGregor, commercial director at Bloxham Mill, said: "We are immensely grateful for the support and trust our clients have shown us over the years. The client thank-you event was a small token of our appreciation.

The thank you event held at Bloxham Mill was a good opportunity for local business owners to network.
The thank you event held at Bloxham Mill was a good opportunity for local business owners to network.

"We are thrilled with the success of the event and look forward to continue nurturing the relationships between businesses here at Bloxham Mill and beyond."

For more information on Bloxham Mill, visit https://bloxhammill.com/

