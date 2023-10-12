Opportunity for Banbury businesses to join giant game of Christmas hide and seek
The Banbury BID initiative is looking for town businesses outside of the BID’s area to hide golden tickets at their premises for the festive fun.
The tickets will be hidden in and around Banbury locations and businesses during the winter season; once found, they can be exchanged for a gift.
Banbury BID coordinator Jasmine Gilhooly said: “My current mission for the BID is to help drive footfall into our town centre over the Christmas period.
"This project will be an opportunity to show the Banbury community that your business is here, supporting the people you employ and the area they live in.
"Our ask is for a donation of between £100-500 to purchase a range of gifts from town centre businesses that would be suitable for a range of people."
