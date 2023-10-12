News you can trust since 1838
Opportunity for Banbury businesses to join giant game of Christmas hide and seek

A new project aimed at bringing more footfall to Banbury town centre is looking for local businesses to join a game of hide and seek over the festive period.
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
The Banbury BID initiative is looking for town businesses outside of the BID’s area to hide golden tickets at their premises for the festive fun.

The tickets will be hidden in and around Banbury locations and businesses during the winter season; once found, they can be exchanged for a gift.

Banbury BID coordinator Jasmine Gilhooly said: “My current mission for the BID is to help drive footfall into our town centre over the Christmas period.

The Banbury BID team are trying to involve local businesses in a giant game of festive hide and seek.The Banbury BID team are trying to involve local businesses in a giant game of festive hide and seek.
"This project will be an opportunity to show the Banbury community that your business is here, supporting the people you employ and the area they live in.

"Our ask is for a donation of between £100-500 to purchase a range of gifts from town centre businesses that would be suitable for a range of people."

For more information, visit https://www.banburybid.com/

