Opportunity for Banbury businesses to join giant game of Christmas hide and seek

A new project aimed at bringing more footfall to Banbury town centre is looking for local businesses to join a game of hide and seek over the festive period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Banbury BID initiative is looking for town businesses outside of the BID’s area to hide golden tickets at their premises for the festive fun.

The tickets will be hidden in and around Banbury locations and businesses during the winter season; once found, they can be exchanged for a gift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury BID coordinator Jasmine Gilhooly said: “My current mission for the BID is to help drive footfall into our town centre over the Christmas period.

The Banbury BID team are trying to involve local businesses in a giant game of festive hide and seek.

"This project will be an opportunity to show the Banbury community that your business is here, supporting the people you employ and the area they live in.

"Our ask is for a donation of between £100-500 to purchase a range of gifts from town centre businesses that would be suitable for a range of people."