Opening of The Light cinema and entertainment venue delayed in town centre of Banbury

Castle Quay Waterfront property on the canal in the town centre of Banbury set to open this spring (photo by Richard Savory)

The opening of The Light cinema and entertainment venue at Castle Quay Waterfront has been delayed for the town centre of Banbury.

The new leisure and entertainment venue was due to open in time for the Easter holiday weekend.

Officials with the The Light cinema issued the following statement: “We were hoping to open earlier but this is a huge project, and we want to make sure everything is delivered to the right quality so our timings have been pushed back slightly.

“We are now looking to open in time for Top Gun Maverick and will be announcing a confirmed date soon.

"We can’t wait to open and are looking forward to bringing something exciting and unique to the people of Oxfordshire.”

The release date for Top Gun: Maverick to arrive at cinemas in the UK and US is on May 27.

The 55,000 square foot entertainment space covers three floors overlooking the Oxford Canal.

The Light Banbury will include a premium seven-screen cinema in which all the seats come with their own side table for food and drink. Each of the film screens will have three different types of seats, which include manual reclining seats, electric reclining seats with a foot rest and bed style seats with a foot rest along the front row.

The cinema will also include a separate terrace bar area overlooking the Oxford Canal, which will have a retractable canvas roof to be withdrawn during nice weather.

The venue also includes a variety of other entertainment options from a 10-lane bowl, mini-golf, to a retro arcade to climbing.

A spokesperson for Castle Quay Waterfront said: “The Light is a true reflection of the council’s ambition to revive the canal-side and will anchor waterfront’s leisure offer. The waterfront will also include three further restaurants, which are set to open by early summer, all of which will create an amazing new leisure destination in Banbury.