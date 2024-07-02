Only two weeks left to enter MyVision Oxfordshire summer raffle
MyVision Oxfordshire is a local charity that offers free information, advice, and support to blind and visually impaired adults and children in Oxfordshire.
Sight loss is a challenging reality for thousands of people in our local community. MyVision is committed to supporting visually impaired people achieve independence and confidence.
Mark Upton, MyVision Oxfordshire CEO said:
“We’re so delighted to launch our Summer Raffle, which the chance of winning £500! A huge thank you to our corporate sponsors: Optelec, Morgan Optometry and Oxford River Cruises for the donation of the fantastic prizes. Please do take part, share and keep your fingers crossed! The money goes towards supporting visually impaired people in Oxfordshire to live independent and active lives.”
More than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss and around 24,000 people in Oxfordshire are part of that statistic. The funds raised through this raffle will be vital in helping people with sight loss across Oxfordshire to have independent and active lives.
Raffle tickets cost £1 and you can buy tickets online at: www.MyVision.org.uk/Raffle or by giving us a call on 01865 725595 and emailing [email protected]. Terms and conditions apply; players must be 18 or over.
