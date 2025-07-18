OKA relocates headquarters to Milton Park

British brand returns to Milton Park with a bespoke HQ to support future growth.

British interiors brand OKA has relocated its headquarters to the UK’s largest innovation community, Milton Park, Oxfordshire, marking a stylish return to the innovation campus where its growth journey began in 2009.

Following the brand’s 25th anniversary, OKA has relocated its head office function into a 12,971 sq ft office, which has been customised to showcase the brand’s signature style and heritage.

Founded in 1999 by Annabel Astor, Sue Jones and Lucinda Waterhouse, OKA began as a mail-order business born out of a shared passion for sourcing unique, ethically made homeware from quality artisans in India and China.

The company has since grown into a national brand, with 13 retail locations and a thriving digital and high street presence. When the company outgrew Annabel’s barn, the team relocated to Milton Park in 2009, where they stayed until 2021.

Returning to Milton Park four years later, the new 152 Brook Drive headquarters has brought together OKA’s support functions under one roof. The new single-storey, open-plan space has created a more collaborative and agile way of working for the team.

The Milton Park move follows several significant milestones for OKA. The company has relocated its outlet store from Didcot to Bicester Village, moved warehousing operations to an AIT facility and opened its first new UK store in eight years at Redbrick Mill in Batley, Yorkshire. These milestones mark the start of an ambitious new phase of growth for the company, with further physical stores and omnichannel developments planned.

Commenting on the move, Aalish Yorke-Long, OKA’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “We have been able to curate and design a home of our own here at Milton Park, one which really reflects us as a brand and allows us to realise our future growth ambitions as we look towards our 30th anniversary.

“The Milton Park team provided us with a real blank canvas and welcoming space that we have been able to transform. It has brought our departments together under one roof in a way we’ve never had before, and into a space which embodies our open, collaborative and design-led brand values.”

OKA’s return to Milton Park places it among a growing community of likeminded retail and FMCG occupiers, alongside other quintessentially British brands such as Hampers.co.uk, Bonhams|CarsOnline and Whittard of Chelsea.

The fitted-out space has been furnished with OKA’s own signature pieces. The result is an environment that doesn’t only look beautiful, but one which brings its homeware collections to life whilst reflecting its brand and design heritage.

Aalish continued: “We’re grateful to Tom and the Milton Park team for making our move so smooth. Since relocating back to Milton Park, we’ve had a real boost in our team’s wellbeing, creativity and connection.

“That is thanks to the great Milton Park amenities on our doorstep, like the Bee House, alongside wellness initiatives, running clubs and the upcoming facilities at Signal Yard. We needed a space that feels like home, is flexible and fits the way we work, and Milton Park has given us just that.”

Tom Booker, Commercial Manager at MEPC Milton Park, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome OKA back to Milton Park and help support their future growth ambitions, providing a customised space which reflects the brand's heritage and collaborative values.

"Importantly, partnering with OKA has provided us with an opportunity to improve the building's green credentials, resulting in an EPC A+ rating and a new rooftop solar panel system. OKA now joins a thriving group of consumer brands on the Park and we’re excited to support them in their next chapter."

For more information on Milton Park, please visit: www.miltonpark.com