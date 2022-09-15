Northamptonshire farm shop closes with ‘great sadness’ due to ‘challenging economy’

A popular Northamptonshire deli and cheese business has closed one of its shops after running it for less than a year.

Hamm Tun Fine Foods, which owns a shop in Long Buckby, announced on Tuesday, September 6 that the business had to close its farm shop in Whittlebury Park.

Owner, Rachael Bradshaw, said: “It is with great sadness that we have closed our Deli Cafe at Whittlebury Park - this is due to a number of personal reasons and, of course, a very challenging economy.

Hamm Tun Fine Foods' Farm Shop in Whittlebury Park.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank all of the hard work put in by the team and all of our amazing customers - we will miss you all.”

The business launched its second venture, following the success of its Long Bucky store during lockdown, just 10 months ago and opened to the public in November 2021.

Hamm Tun Fine Food’s premises in Whittlebury Park incorporated elements of a farm shop, deli, cafe and coffee lounge and served a range of products from eat-in breakfasts and lunches to takeaway coffee, groceries and deli products.

The business’ aim was to continue showcasing Northamptonshire produce and support small businesses.

The farm shop, described by Rachael as “beautiful and breathtaking” when speaking to Chronicle & Echo last year, overlooked the golf course at Whittlebury Park.

The Hamm Tun Fine Foods delicatessen in Long Bucky remains open.