The 2023 Cherwell Business Awards has officially been launched and nominations are now open.

The awards ceremony looks to celebrate high-achieving business people and excellent organisations in Banbury and the Cherwell area.

Now in its eleventh year, the 2023 edition of the awards will continue to build on the long-standing success and recognition of celebrating the business community with some exciting new categories.

The new categories introduced this year include the apprentice employer of the year award, the town centre award, and the engineering excellence award.

Members of the Cherwell business community at the awards launch evening on April 19.

Placi Espejo, chair of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: "We are extremely excited to have launched the 2023 Awards and with new sponsors and categories to complement our existing ones.

"Our whole team is very passionate and invested in the awards, and we continue to strive to build and improve them to be able to best showcase and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organisations working within the Cherwell district.

"The process to nominate and enter is extremely simple via our website, and the benefits of being shortlisted and winning one of the 12 awards are invaluable for your business."

The deadline for nominations will be May 17, and the application deadline is May 31. During June and July 2023, all applications will be assessed and judged, with the finalists announced in July 2023.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the prestigious Awards Gala Dinner held at the Chesterton Hotel on September 8.