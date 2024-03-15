Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its twelfth year, the awards aim to recognise and honour those who have achieved excellence in the Banbury and Bicester business communities.

The launch event for this year’s awards took place at Banbury’s Norbar Torque Tools on Thursday March 14, and included speeches from district councillor Donna Ford and Simon Keeping, the CEO of Kärcher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Placi Espejo, chair of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: "The Cherwell Business Awards are a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of our local business community.

Cllr Donna Ford (centre) alongside members of the Banbury and Bicester business communities.

"As we launch the 2024 edition, we look forward to uncovering and celebrating the remarkable success stories that continue to drive our region's prosperity."

This year’s award sees ten awards up for grabs, as well as the Norbar Overall Cherwell Winner, which will be presented to one of the finalists from the ten categories.

Cllr Donna Ford, portfolio holder of regeneration at Cherwell District Council, said: “Overall, the recent business survey of over 700 cherwell businesses has shown this district to be a great place to be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is by no coincidence that long-standing initiatives such as the Cherwell Business Awards exist to lead business excellence and to ensure that all businesses can engage with the community.

"I urge you to spread word of the awards, to nominate, and to gain recognition of all the fantastic activity in Cherwell!”

Nominations will be open until Wednesday May 1, with applications from businesses open until Wednesday May 29.