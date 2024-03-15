Nominations now open for award ceremony that celebrates the best businesses in Banbury
Now in its twelfth year, the awards aim to recognise and honour those who have achieved excellence in the Banbury and Bicester business communities.
The launch event for this year’s awards took place at Banbury’s Norbar Torque Tools on Thursday March 14, and included speeches from district councillor Donna Ford and Simon Keeping, the CEO of Kärcher.
Placi Espejo, chair of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: "The Cherwell Business Awards are a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of our local business community.
"As we launch the 2024 edition, we look forward to uncovering and celebrating the remarkable success stories that continue to drive our region's prosperity."
This year’s award sees ten awards up for grabs, as well as the Norbar Overall Cherwell Winner, which will be presented to one of the finalists from the ten categories.
Cllr Donna Ford, portfolio holder of regeneration at Cherwell District Council, said: “Overall, the recent business survey of over 700 cherwell businesses has shown this district to be a great place to be.
"It is by no coincidence that long-standing initiatives such as the Cherwell Business Awards exist to lead business excellence and to ensure that all businesses can engage with the community.
"I urge you to spread word of the awards, to nominate, and to gain recognition of all the fantastic activity in Cherwell!”
Nominations will be open until Wednesday May 1, with applications from businesses open until Wednesday May 29.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Chesterton Hotel on September 13.