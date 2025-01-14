Nine-year-old Nicola named as winner of Banbury BID's Christmas Tree trail hunt
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
St Leonard’s Primary School pupil Nicola Jakubik was awarded a brand new iPad for successfully completing the trail.
To win, Nicola had to track down ten beautifully decorated trees that were hidden in the front windows of town centre businesses.
The trees were specially decorated by pupils from Banbury primary schools and funded by local businesses, including David Medalhall, TWE Haulage and The Brasenose.
Ollie Phipps, town liaison at Banbury BID, said: “We are so proud of Nicola and all the participants who took part in this year’s Tree Trail.
“The trail not only promotes local schools and businesses but also fosters a sense of community and festive spirit in Banbury.
“We extend our thanks to everyone who participated, as well as the shops and sponsors that made this event possible.”
For more information about upcoming Banbury BID events, visit: https://www.facebook.com/BanburyBID
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.