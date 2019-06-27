Nicholson's years of success continues

After winning the 'Established Business Award' at this year's Cherwell Business Awards ceremony, North Aston's Nicholson Nurseries have scooped another prestigious crown.

The garden and plant specialists have won the NatWest Large Business Award as part of the Oxfordshire Business Awards 2019.

Oxfordshire Large Business of the Year 2019 and Cherwell Established Business of the Year 2019. Left to right: Merlin Brooke-Little (director of plants), Niel Nicholson (financial director), Liz Nicholson (managing director) and Sam Gibson (director of operations)

The award is open to any business based in Oxfordshire with a turnover of more than £7.5 million and judges the business on a number of factors including its commitment to the local community, proven success over the last twelve months, a forward-thinking management team and the business's focus on staff well-being.

In a statement Nicholson's said: "We are honoured to have been recognised in these areas and feel that this accolade will support us in our continuing drive for excellence."

The family ran and owned landscaping and gardening specialists employ around 150 staff and have been in operation for four decades.

The winners were announced at a black tie gala event at Oxford Brookes University on June 14.