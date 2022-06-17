Staff at Loop are launching the company with an open day event on June 25, 10am-2pm, at their warehouse at Unit 2a Beaumont Road, Banbury, OX16 1RH.

A new warehouse selling returned furniture is opening up in Banbury.

Staff at Loop Co describe their business as 'giving furniture a second chance'.

And to launch the company, they are holding an open day event on June 25, 10am-2pm, at their warehouse at Unit 2a Beaumont Road, Banbury, OX16 1RH. Visit https://fb.me/e/3q1Ohn8yQ for more information.

Marketing executive Bethany Morgan said: "Over lockdown online sales massively increased and everyone was loving buying stuff online, mainly furniture to jazz up their homes – especially as we couldn’t leave them!

"Did you ever wonder what happened to the furniture that arrived in a damaged box and customers returned? Well, sadly stores can’t sell these and they get thrown away. What a waste!