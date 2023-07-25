New town centre manager is determined to 'bring a buzz' back to Brackley's High Street

Samantha Hosking took up her post – which also covers Towcester - a month ago and will be the key point of contact working for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in partnership with the two town councils.

She said: “I can’t wait to make a start and meet with residents and businesses. I am very passionate about improving my local area and supporting business sustainability and growth. I want to bring a buzz back to our high streets.

“These market towns are full of hidden gems with lots of small, independent businesses and I’m confident that by working with the great people who live and work here, we can continue to make these towns thriving places for everyone to enjoy.”

A new town centre manager is determined to bring a 'buzz' back to Brackley's streets

Ms Hosking’s new role, which is funded as part of a Section 106 financial contribution made by local developers as part of their planning permission, will include establishing relationships with local businesses, the community and voluntary organisations.

She will coordinate improvements and innovations to revitalise the towns while promoting the areas for investment and growth and helping the local economy thrive.

WNC councillor Daniel Lister said: “WNC has strong ambitions to broaden the attractiveness of the town centres in terms of their wider leisure and commercial appeal and will look to encourage visitors from far and wide by showcasing the fantastic offer available in both town centres.

