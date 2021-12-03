New street venue - Wings 'n' Things - opens in Banbury town centre

New street venue - Wings 'n' Things - has opened in Lock29 of Banbury town centre (Image from Bulletfish Media)

When Boba Bros introduced bubble tea to Banbury, it created quite the stir. Now the team behind that success has launched a second offer within Lock29, Wings ‘n’ Things, which opened late last month on November 24.

Owner Mohsen Mahmoudi said: “Following the launch of Boba Bros, we were quick to see our town needed a specialised wings offer. Having been in the food and hospitality sector for several years, it was a no brainer for us, and we just needed the right opportunity.”

Chris Catford, general manager of Lock29, added: “Mohsen and I had been chatting about a wings offer for a while, having both had the same thoughts. When a unit became available it was the perfect time to bring another quality street food offer to Banbury.”

Wings 'n' Things offers a selection of wings from garlic butter to hot buffalo, as well as accompaniments, the 'Things,' like fries, jalapeño cheese balls, mozzarella cheese sticks, chicken nuggets (normal and spicy) and chicken strips.

For more information, including opening hours see the Lock29 website here: https://www.lock29.co.uk/food-and-drink/wings-and-thingsLock29 also offers 10 per cent off food and drink every Thursday, and there’s live music every Saturday from 4 to 7pm.

With Christmas present buying in full swing, Lock29 has a myriad of options from female-led beauty brand, MadebySUNDAY, to foodie treats from A Little Bit of Pie and Jane Elizabeth Confectionary, as well as homewares and gifts from My Vintage Glamour and the most stylish accessories for dogs at Peachy Paws Boutique.

In addition, several handpicked pop-ups trade in Lock29 from time to time and December 6-12 sees a very special trader in residence.

Jo Cross began painting as part of art therapy following a series of Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis CVSTs - a very rare form of stroke - when she was just 34. She blogs and sells her artwork for fundraising under the pseudonym Stroke of a Brush, to use her own rehab to help raise awareness and the funds for CHANCES, a support group which Jo set up, specifically for younger and working age survivors.