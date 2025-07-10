New shop selling 'liquidation stock at cheap prices' set to open on Brackley High Street

A new shop that sells liquidation stock at cheap prices is set to open its doors on Brackley’s High Street.

The Brackley Bargains shop will hold an opening event from 1pm until 6pm this Sunday (July 13).

Visitors to the opening will be able to enjoy prosecco and homemade cupcakes while they browse the new shop.

Located at 26 High Street, the shop is the brainchild of Ryan and Alex Price, who launched the business online in February.

The entrepreneurial couple purchase stock from businesses that have gone into liquidation, or have rebranded, to sell at discounted prices.

Alex said: “We mostly sell liquidation stock, and it can be anything, including toys, garden equipment or homeware.

“Recently Homebase went bust and shut a lot of its shops, with much of the stock going to auction; we then bought it and sold it on.

“One thing we always make sure of is to sell the items at the cheapest prices possible, and people recognise that.”

They were inspired to launch the business after Alex left her full-time job to look after the couple’s young son, who was born with a cleft palate.

She said: “My son was quite poorly and had to have quite a few operations, so I left my job to look after him.

“The business was a way for me to earn some money and still be able to spend a lot of time with my son.”

At first, the pair operated out of their home, but due to the rapid popularity of the business, they decided to open the shop.

Alex said: “The boxes of stock took over my house, so we bought the shop and a storage unit at Self Storage 123 in Brackley, who have helped us out massively.

“Over the space of a few months, the business has gone from nothing to everything; it is absolutely crazy how busy we are.

“We went from buying five or ten items to now buying pallets with hundreds of stock.”

The couple also operates a Facebook group that has over four thousand members and allows them to list what products they have coming in.

Brackley Bargains will open from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11am to 8pm on Thursday and 9am to 2pm on Saturday.