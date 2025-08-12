New shop selling alcohol-free Arabic perfumes and traditional clothing set to open in Banbury's Castle Quay
Umar and Amayrah will officially open to customers from 11:00am on Wednesday, August 13.
The shop, which is located at Unit 23A, in Castle Quay, hopes to become the go to shop in Banbury for Islamic perfumes and modest clothing.
The shop will stock a selection of Islamic clothing items such as abayas and thobes as well as prayer mats.
A spokesperson for the shop said: “Discover captivating fragrances and beautifully crafted traditional attire that reflect timeless culture with a modern edge.
“Whether you're shopping for a gift, a special occasion, or a signature scent, we’ve got something unforgettable for you.”
To celebrate the opening the store is offering discounts to all customers that spend £20 or more.
The deal will run from tomorrow until Tuesday, August 19.
For more information, visit: