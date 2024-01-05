A new Sainsbury's store is being proposed for Shipston on Stour.

The supermarket chain hope to build a ‘neighbourhood hub’ store on the corner of Tilemans Lane and Darlingscote Road.

And they are holding a public consultation for residents to share their thoughts on the plans on Tuesday January 16, between 2pm and 6.30pm at Townsend Hall.