Rosie & Cooey, an ethical and sustainable clothing shop, has opened in Lock29 of Castle Quay Shopping Centre in Banbury's town centre. (photo from Bulletfish Media)

Two new independent stores have opened at Lock29 in Castle Quay Shopping Centre of Banbury’s town centre.

Rosie and Cooey and Callisto Gift Company have both recently opened at Lock29 and three pop-ups shops will open during the month of May: Vintage Clothing and accessories Flower Funky on May 7, Annabel’s Patisserie on May 15 and Ants Sales on May 21 with limited edition and rare trainers.

The new tenants and pop-ups reflect the venue’s focus on gift retail.

Rosie & Cooey began as an ethical and sustainable online clothing shop for babies and children aged 0-10 years. They now sell sustainable clothes for kids and adults, toys, books, gifts, accessories, eco beauty and home products.

Owners Antonette and Chris Duff began the business in 2018 and have created a highly successful online business, but Lock29 is their first physical space. They carry a wide range of ethical and sustainable brands including The Bonnie Mob, Kite Clothing, Nadadelazos, Little Green Radicals, Thought Clothing, One Green Bottle, Wild & Stone, Fluf Bags, Tender Leaf Toys, Oli & Carol, Fabelab, Little Coach House, Playpress, and many more.

Antonette from Rosie & Cooey said: "We are so excited to be part of the Lock 29 experience. It is such a great space for small, independent local businesses and everyone has made us feel so welcome. Lock29 has given us a platform to enable our customers to see our products in person and really feel the softness and quality of organic cotton.”

Callisto Gift Company, started by Laura Ross and Rachel Cullen. has opened in Lock29 of Castle Quay Shopping Centre. It offers handcrafted wax products, home scents and giftware from bath bombs, to soap sponges, to soy wax melts, candles, wardrobe hangers and more. (photo from Bulletfish Media)

Callisto Gift Company was started by Laura Ross and Rachel Cullen in February 2021. Laura, based in Banbury, makes handcrafted wax products, home scents and giftware. Each product is designed and created by Laura, with wellbeing and selfcare at the heart of the brand.

Products from Callisto Gifts include bath bombs, soap sponges, soy wax melts, candles, wardrobe hangers, pillow sprays- made with essential oils, light and fluffy whipped soap and body scrubs. They also sell hand decorated items such as slate and wood coasters, placemats, clocks, vases, and candle holders.

Laura from Callisto Gift Company said: “Opening in lock29 has allowed us to give Callisto a retail setting with good footfall to showcase our products to a wider audience allowing us to grow our customer base and in turn grow the business further.”

Visitors to Lock29 in May will also find three new pop-ups. Flower Funky is back by popular demand with its mix of vintage clothing and while Annabel’s Patisserie, owned by Le Cordon Bleu trained Annabel Latham creates handmade artisan chocolates, celebration cakes and patisserie. Ant Sales sells hard-to-find trainers and clothing.

Chris Catford, general manager at Lock29, said: “It’s great to welcome two new retailers to Lock29. We’re always striving to bring something different to Banbury and both these businesses do exactly that. Lock29 is a unique leisure, shopping and food destination that gives independent retailers the opportunity to have a physical store.”

Both Callisto Gift Company and Rosie and Cooey are open Tuesday to Saturday 10am – 5pm.