Ali Mills, the owner of Peachy Paws Boutique, which is set to open on November 6 in Castle Quay's Lock29 in the Banbury town centre (Submitted image)

A new retail store called Peachy Paws Boutique, owned by Ali Mills, will open in Lock29 on Saturday November 6 at 10am.

In doing so, the entrepreneur has also recruited three new members of staff including her sister Charlotte who joins as co-director.

Visitors on November 6 will be greeted with ‘pup cakes’ and prosecco while the first 15 customers with orders over £20 will get a goodie bag. Jade Gibbons from Great Bear Illustrations will also be on hand to create bespoke pet portraits.

Peachy Paws Boutique is the ultimate home of stylish, matching pet accessories offering everything from harnesses, leads, dog bandanas, matching jumpers, T-shirts, hair accessories and dog walking bags. They will also offer dog treats, toys and a grooming range.

Founder Ali from Oxfordshire only set up the business 18 months ago after going on maternity leave. Some spare fabric and one doggy bandana later and it was the beginning of a now thriving business with more than 40K Instagram followers. Having previously traded online only, the store within Lock29 is Peachy Paws Boutique’s first retail outlet.

She said: “As far back as I can remember, I have had a passion for fabrics and creating. As a young girl, I used to spend hours digging through my gran's fabric collection.

“Twenty years later and a mother to two wonderful children, I’ve combined my love for dogs and my passion for design and fabrics. I was really drawn to the vibe of Lock29 and think it will be a great fit with my customers and the way they want to shop.”

Those looking for something completely unique will be pleased to hear that Peachy Paws Boutique stocks only exclusive designs created by Ali and her designers - Sofia from @sofiapapadesigns and Gemma from @theunusualgiftboutique.

Chris Catford, general manager of Lock29, said: “Ali has built an amazing business in a short time and we are really pleased that her first store will be at Lock29. We choose the independent businesses that join us really carefully and Peachy Paws Boutique is a great addition.”