New restaurant selling ‘authentic Turkish and Mediterranean flavours’ set to open in Banbury town centre
Kosk Meze Grill and Cocktail Bar is set to open its doors at 21 High Street for a grand opening on Thursday, October 30.
The restaurant and bar has been described by owner Kemal Taşdoğan as: “A unique combination of traditional Turkish meze, freshly prepared grilled dishes, and a stylish cocktail bar serving a wide range of handcrafted drinks.”
Kemal also says that he is aiming to bring a vibrant new dining experience to Banbury and that Kosk Meze Grill and Cocktail Bar will be the first of its kind in town.
Currently, Kemal and the team at Kosk are putting in the finishing touches ahead of the restaurant's grand opening event next week.
Several special offers and deals will be in place to celebrate the opening of Kosk Meze Grill and Cocktail Bar.