New restaurant aims to bring authentic Pakistani cuisine to Banbury's town centre

A new restaurant selling authentic flavours from Lahore in Pakistan has opened in Banbury’s town centre.

Lahori's Pakistani Restaurant and Grill officially opened its doors to Banbury customers on Wednesday, April 16.

Owners of the restaurant, Muhammad Yasir and Ali Sheraz, both originate from Pakistan’s second city and hope to bring the flavours of Lahore to Banbury.

Muhammad said: “We are thrilled to introduce Banbury to the true essence of Pakistani cuisine.

“Our menu features a diverse range of dishes, each crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients and authentic spices. We aim to offer a genuine taste of Lahore, a celebration of flavour and heritage.”

Both owners have decades of experience as chefs in their home country and look forward to testing their signature Lahori Karahi curry and grilled Seekh Kebabs on Banbury customers.

The restaurant is located at 16 Broad Street and will be open from 12pm until 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572673988673