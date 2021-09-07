New patchwork and quilting shop in Banbury launches open days event this weekend to mark its opening

A new patchwork and quilting shop has opened in Banbury called TheFatQuarter, which has an open days event planned for this weekend. (Image from TheFatQuarter)

Owner, Janine Rubino, held a soft opening this summer when she opened TheFatQuarter in the Cherwell Business Village in July. But she is hosting an open days event on Friday September 10 and Saturday September 11.

Janine said: "We are an online company serving the whole UK for quality cotton fabric, but as an online retailer we wanted to give something back to our local community. Opening up the shop allows our local customers to come in and view, touch and feel the fabric before they purchase which is something that creative people have really missed over the lockdown period.

The classroom at TheFatQuarter (Image from TheFatQuarter)

"The welcome that we have already received in Banbury so far is overwhelming, almost everyone that has walked through the door is so excited and has said that this is just what Banbury has needed for so long. There is nothing like this in the Banbury area.”

The shop also includes a fully equipped, large, light and airy classroom which is quickly becoming a social hub for like-minded sewers of all levels.

The open weekend will include a charity raffle in aid of the Children's Liver Foundation (a charity very close to the owner's heart), free goody bags ( for the first 20 people to spend at least £20 over the open weekend) and plenty of tea, coffee and cake.

For more information on TheFatQuarter see it website here: TheFatQuarter.co.uk and their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/TheFatQuarter.co.ukThe hours of operation for the open days will be 9.30am - 4.30pm on Friday and Saturday September 10 and 11.

The hours of operation for TheFatQuarter are 9.3am to 4.30pm Monday and Thursday to Sunday, Tuesday 9.30am to 2.30pm and Wednesday 9.30am to 7pm.

Janine added: "The open weekend will be a fun trip out with lots of interactive things to have a go at. Have you ever fancied having a go at patchwork and quilting? Maybe you're already a patchwork and quilter and fancy having a go at machine piecing, hand piecing/quilting, free-motion quilting or English paper piecing? There will be have a go stations with help and advice on all these things and more. As well as demonstrations from some of their experts.

"The last couple of years have really made people more aware than ever, the importance of taking time for themselves and switching off from the outside world for a while now and then to do something that they enjoy.