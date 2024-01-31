New mechanics garage opens in village industrial estate near Banbury
A new mechanics garage has opened in a village industrial estate close to Banbury.
The newly opened Apollo Servicing and Repairs is based at the Apollo Business Park, close to the village of Wroxton.
The team behind the garage spent over £120,000 fitting out the workshop to get it ready for its launch.
Chris Cronin of Apollo Servicing and Repairs said: “Our mechanic, Billy, has a plethora of knowledge and can work on all makes and models, no matter how small or large, petrol, diesel, or electric.”