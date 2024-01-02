A new beauty salon has opened in a refurbished Grade II-listed building in Banbury town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Cedar Therapy premises in the former Strutt and Parker office on 20 Horse Fair is the local brand's third salon.

Having already opened salons in Shipston, Deddington and Chipping Norton, the business is now bringing its beauty salon services to Banbury’s town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of Cedar Therapy, Sarah Jane, said: “The salon offers over forty facials, laser hair removal, and all the maintenance treatments one would expect. Cedar continues to collaborate with luxury beauty houses and pioneering machine manufacturers to ensure a truly exceptional beauty experience.

The new Cedar Therapy beauty salon has opened on Horse Fair Banbury.

“We have six luxurious treatment rooms and separate manicure and pedicure stations; this Cedar Therapy salon offers the perfect space for effective pampering and relaxation in the comfort of an amazing salon.”

The salon, which first opened in December, is open from 9am until 6pm, Monday to Friday, and 8:30am until 5pm on Saturday.