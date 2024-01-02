News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

New 'luxury' beauty salon opens its doors to the public in Banbury

A new beauty salon has opened in a refurbished Grade II-listed building in Banbury town centre.
By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:43 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 14:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new Cedar Therapy premises in the former Strutt and Parker office on 20 Horse Fair is the local brand's third salon.

Having already opened salons in Shipston, Deddington and Chipping Norton, the business is now bringing its beauty salon services to Banbury’s town centre.

Director of Cedar Therapy, Sarah Jane, said: “The salon offers over forty facials, laser hair removal, and all the maintenance treatments one would expect. Cedar continues to collaborate with luxury beauty houses and pioneering machine manufacturers to ensure a truly exceptional beauty experience.

Most Popular
The new Cedar Therapy beauty salon has opened on Horse Fair Banbury.The new Cedar Therapy beauty salon has opened on Horse Fair Banbury.
The new Cedar Therapy beauty salon has opened on Horse Fair Banbury.

“We have six luxurious treatment rooms and separate manicure and pedicure stations; this Cedar Therapy salon offers the perfect space for effective pampering and relaxation in the comfort of an amazing salon.”

The salon, which first opened in December, is open from 9am until 6pm, Monday to Friday, and 8:30am until 5pm on Saturday.

For more information visit https://cedartherapy.com/banbury-salon/

Related topics:BanburyGrade IIShipston