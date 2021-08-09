New Lidl supermarket set to open in Banbury town centre

A new Lidl supermarket is opening this week in the town centre of Banbury

The store opening times will be between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday, delivering Lidl’s offering of fresh, quality and great value produce.

During the first week of opening customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products including a Tri Scooter with LED wheels (£8.99) on Thursday August 12, a Foot Spa Medisana (£9.99) and a Record Player Dual (£44.99) on Friday August 13.

Part of the company’s ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022, the store will create up to 40 new jobs for the local community. The new store will have a 1,690m² sales area and feature facilities including an in-store bakery and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

The new store will be providing surplus produce to several local charities, including The Sunshine Centre, Banbury Food For Charities, Banbury Young Homelessness Project and the Banbury Mosque Society, who all work to redistribute the surplus food and customer donations to some of the most vulnerable in the local community. This is delivered through Lidl’s Feed it Back scheme, which is run in partnership with Neighbourly and connects Lidl stores up and down the country with local charities, foodbanks, community cafes and kitchens, putting quality food surplus to good use every day.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Rachel Hargreaves, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome local residents into our new store at Castle Quay Waterfront in Banbury. We would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this store and we look forward to serving our multi-award-winning products to the local community.”

Cherwell District Council’s lead member for economy, regeneration and property, Cllr Lynn Pratt, added: “I am delighted that this much needed town centre supermarket is opening its doors, and am very pleased about the jobs it is creating too.

"This is the first phase of a very visual change in Banbury thanks to the Castle Quay Waterfront development, which will also see the imminent opening of a Premier Inn hotel and next year an incredible cinema, bowling alley and array of restaurants. This regeneration is creating a leisure and lifestyle destination for visitors and the local community, and I am sure it will stimulate footfall throughout the town centre.”